Forecast: Few morning showers before a dryer afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow warming trend for the next few days. Most rain we see will fall in SE VA.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially eastern and southeastern VA during the morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.