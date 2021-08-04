Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Few morning showers before a dryer afternoon

Temperatures will stay cool for this time of year
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow warming trend for the next few days. Most rain we see will fall in SE VA.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially eastern and southeastern VA during the morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

