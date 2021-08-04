Firehouse Subs offers free subs in exchange for water bottle donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firehouse Subs is hosting their annual H2O for Heros donations drive this Saturday.

In an effort to provide bottled water to first responders organizations and community groups, guests who bring an unopened 24-pack of bottled water into a local Firehouse Subs will receive a free medium sub.

Since 2016, H2O for Heros has collected 4.1 million water bottles nationwide.

There are ten Firehouse Sub locations in the Richmond and Petersburg areas that will be participating in this event. To find a location click here.

