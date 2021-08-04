Healthcare Pros
Caroline County Public Schools announce masks policy

Caroline County student on bus wearing mask
Caroline County student on bus wearing mask(Caroline County Public Schools)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Caroline County Public Schools announced Tuesday on Facebook what their school mask policy will be.

In grades pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade masks are required for students staff and visitors, regardless of vaccinations status.

However, for grades six through 12 the policy is a mask optional for students, staff and visitors.

Masks are required for all on school buses and in Caroline County Public School cars.

This policy was adopted by the school board with a 3-2 vote, and the school board said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions and vaccines eligibility monthly.

