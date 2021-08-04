Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.(Karen Imes)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond.

Richmond police were called around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday to a three-vehicle crash on Warwick and Green Ridge roads.

RPD said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Caption

The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating.

Warwick Road is closed and is expected to remain closed for about two more hours while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Richmond couple arrested near US Capitol on firearm charges

Latest News

Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash
Traffic alert generic
Route 301 crash closes lanes in Hanover, 2-3 hour delays
Crash on I-95 South near Bryan Park interchange slows morning commute.
Crash on I-95 S near Bryan Park Interchange slows morning commute
Traffic alert generic
Crash causes over 4-mile backup on I-95 in Chesterfield