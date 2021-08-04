3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond.
Richmond police were called around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday to a three-vehicle crash on Warwick and Green Ridge roads.
RPD said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating.
Warwick Road is closed and is expected to remain closed for about two more hours while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
