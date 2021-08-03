VSP trainees help Feed More load truck
Published: Aug. 3, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State troopers trainees help load a Feed More truck Monday.
The efforts were a part of a friendly competition between the Michigan State Police training academy.
6,584 non-perishable food items were loaded by the trooper trainees of the 134th Basic Session.
