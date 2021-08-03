Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSP trainees help Feed More load truck

Virginia State Police trooper trainees carrying non-perishable items.
Virginia State Police trooper trainees carrying non-perishable items.(Virginia State Police)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State troopers trainees help load a Feed More truck Monday.

The efforts were a part of a friendly competition between the Michigan State Police training academy.

6,584 non-perishable food items were loaded by the trooper trainees of the 134th Basic Session.

Feed More and Virginia State Police cans
Feed More and Virginia State Police cans(Virginia State Police)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Officers were called to Mosby Court around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting.
Heavy police presence after two women shot in Richmond overnight
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

Kids pose with members of the Hanover Sheriff's Office during National Night Out.
Here’s a list of Nat’l Night Out events in Central Va.
JJ’s Makery is working to keep customers coming through the doors.
‘Keep on keeping on’: Church Hill bakery determined to stay open
Map showing the "center of population" at the close of each decade from the first census in...
On This Day: The first U.S. census began
FILE PHOTO
ENTER NOW: Richmond Academy of Ballet Fall Tuition Giveaway