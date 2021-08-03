Healthcare Pros
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in Goochland County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old Virginia man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators say a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the center line on Route 522, or Sandy Hook Road, when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado around 10:15 p.m.

Mason T. Clemons, a Gum Springs, Virginia, resident was operating the motorcycle and wearing a helmet. Police say he died at the scene of the accident near Jackson Shop Road.

A woman driving the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

