VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old Virginia man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators say a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the center line on Route 522, or Sandy Hook Road, when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado around 10:15 p.m.

Mason T. Clemons, a Gum Springs, Virginia, resident was operating the motorcycle and wearing a helmet. Police say he died at the scene of the accident near Jackson Shop Road.

A woman driving the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

