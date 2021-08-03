Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and cool with rain staying at the coast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be well below average today and tomorrow, with a slow warming trend toward the weekend. Highest rain totals the next several days will be in SE VA.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with only a slight shower chance in RVA. Best rain chance well Southeast, especially at the beach. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, especially southeastern VA. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms SE of Richmond. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 420%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.