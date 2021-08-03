Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and cool with rain staying at the coast

Slow warmup to end the week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be well below average today and tomorrow, with a slow warming trend toward the weekend. Highest rain totals the next several days will be in SE VA.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with only a slight shower chance in RVA. Best rain chance well Southeast, especially at the beach. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, especially southeastern VA. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms SE of Richmond. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 420%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

