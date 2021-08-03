Spotsylvania shooting suspect turns himself in

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting suspect, who considered armed and dangerous, has turned himself in.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called to a home in the 7000 block of Alpha Court in the Salem Fields Subdivision.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

After investigating through the night, deputies obtained warrants for 34-year-old Shaunel Dejuan Ball, of Farnham, for malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after been convicted of a felony.

The sheriff’s office said Bell turned himself in and is being held in jail without bond.

Police said the victim is now in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-582-7115.

