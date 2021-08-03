RPS school board votes to invest $65 million of federal funding into literacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond School Board passed the superintendent’s plan to divert $65 million of a $123 million federal stimulus package into an ambitious and aggressive literacy plan.

The plan includes money for hiring literacy coaches at schools and creating after-school programs with community partners.

Board member Kenya Gibson thought it was too much money to put into one initiative and wanted to see the money go towards building improvements.

Board member Shonda Harris Muhammad suggested that the board support it and hold the superintendent accountable if it doesn’t work. She said investing in literacy is ideal since most third-grade SOL questions involve the ability to read sentences.

The money can be used until 2024, but it cannot be used for raises or bonuses.

All board members, except Gibson and Mariah White, voted in favor of the plan.

