RPS to push high school start times forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School board decided to push high school start times forward during a Monday meeting.

The board unanimously approved delaying the high school schedule by 15 minutes to allow more time between middle and high school bus routes.

Instead of the school day running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., students will begin the day at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The district’s transportation department stated the time change would add more time between middle and high school bus routes, “dramatically” reducing late bus arrivals for high school students. This comes as the district implements new attendance rules.

Recently, the board approved changes to the schedule to reflect research indicating teens need more sleep and should start school later.

