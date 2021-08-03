Healthcare Pros
Richmond couple arrested near US Capitol on firearm charges

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond couple was arrested Tuesday near the United States Capitol on weapons charges.

United States Capitol Police said around 12:50 p.m., a man went up to two USCP officers at First Street and East Capitol Street, SE to ask for directions.

One of the officers saw a firearm handle sticking out of the man’s front pocket. He was then arrested for carrying a pistol without a license in the District of Columbia.

USCP said the weapon was a 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

The suspect, identified as Titus Hayes, of Richmond, told officers that he and his wife, Nicole Carter, had another gun in their SUV along East Capitol Street, SE.

Police said another 9mm handgun was found in the glove box.

“There is no information to indicate either suspect was targeting a Member of Congress or the Capitol Complex. They do not have a previous record with the Department,” a release said.

Both Hayes and Carter were arrested without an issue.

“So far this year, the United States Capitol Police has confiscated 13 guns near the Capitol,” said Police Chief Tom Manger. “It was the officer’s keen observation and attention to detail that removed two more illegal guns from our community.”

Hayes was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Carter was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful transportation of a firearm.

