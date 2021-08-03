Healthcare Pros
Rapper Lil Durk to perform at Altria Theater

Lil Durk performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Durk performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rapper Lil Durk is set to perform at the Altria Theater on Sept. 18.

After mixed tape series “Signed to the Streets,” Durk Derrick Banks, known as Lil Durk, signed with Def Jam Recordings. He released his first studio album, “Remember My Name,” in 2015 and “Durk 2X” in 2016.

In 2020, Lil Durk made his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Viral Moment.” Other singles include “3 Headed Goat” featuring Polo G and Lil Baby, “Backdoor” and “The Voice.”

“The Voice of Heroes,” his joint album with rapper Lil Baby, debuted in 2021 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. with a limited number of premium VIP seats available.

Tickets can be purchased at this link, the Altria Theater Box office or by phone at 800-514-ETIX.

