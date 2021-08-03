Police increase patrols on Hull Street for ‘360 Blitz’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is increasing their patrols along Route 360, commonly known as Hull Street in the Greater Richmond area, as part of their enforcement initiative called “360 Blitz.”

Last week, the Richmond Police Department announced they will be working with neighboring law enforcement departments to look out for speeding and distracted driving along Hull Street.

“Our goal, ultimately, is to get people home safely,” said Sergeant Stephan Rouze with the Chesterfield County Police Department. “The purpose of the operation is to do speed enforcement, distracted driving enforcement, seatbelt enforcement, and drunk driving enforcement.”

For one week, there will be more officers in checkpoints patrolling Hull Street.

Last year, Sgt. Rouze says 10 people lost their lives along the Hull Street Corridor.

“That was 10 people that did not make it home,” he said. “We see time and time again that people speeding, people distracted and people driving intoxicated those are all prime ways that people lose their lives on the roadways.”

This year, DMV reports 151 crashes along Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. In the county, 1,953 crashes have happened and 15 people have died.

On July 3, police say a 38-year-old man died from a crash on Hull Street Road. More than a week ago, a bicyclist died along Hull Street Road after police say he was hit by an SUV.

“Every fatal crash we have is a family we have to notify that their loved one has been killed on our roadways,” Rouze said. “It’s a terrible thing. It’s the worst part of the job.”

Sgt. Rouze hopes this operation can raise awareness and help people get home safely.

“Driving, ultimately, is a team sport,” he said. ”We need everybody to work together because we’re all on the same team and we’re all trying to get to where we’re going and we need to get there safely.”

“360 Blitz will last until Saturday.

