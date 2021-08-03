Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Petersburg police investigate deadly shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

The death investigation is underway in the 500 block of Mingea Street.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash

Latest News

The "Violins of Hope" exhibit is now on display at three Richmond museums, including the...
‘Music is one way we’re all united’: ‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit on display at 3 Richmond museums
‘Music is one way we’re all united’: ‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit on display at 3 Richmond museums
‘Music is one way we’re all united’: ‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit on display at 3 Richmond museums
‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit on display at 3 Richmond museums
‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit on display at 3 Richmond museums
Police increase patrols on Hull Street for ‘360 Blitz’
Police increase patrols on Hull Street for ‘360 Blitz’