Petersburg police investigate deadly shooting
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening.
The death investigation is underway in the 500 block of Mingea Street.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.