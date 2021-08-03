Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.((AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn’t immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Officers were called to Mosby Court around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting.
Heavy police presence after two women shot in Richmond overnight
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, according to a report by State...
NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment