Mass vaccination clinic coming to Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Community members can get a free COVID-19 vaccine during next week’s clinic in Nottoway County.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting the mass vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Nottoway High School, 5267 Old Nottoway Road.

“Get vaccinated now to protect yourself and your community against the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “We are in a race against time to increase vaccination coverage before new variants emerge.”

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older. Anyone over the age of 18 get a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

