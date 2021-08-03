Healthcare Pros
Louisa County Public Schools faculty performs ‘Nice, Nice, Baby’

LCPS Convocation 2021 video
LCPS Convocation 2021 video(Louisa County Public Schools)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Lousia County Public Schools shared a music video of their renditions of the song Ice, Ice, Baby titled Nice, Nice, Baby to celebrate the new school year.

The music video was shared on Facebook and YouTube feature faculty and teachers dancing and singing a rewritten, school-themed version of the song.

In past years teachers performed Don’t Stop Believin’ and Old Town Roads.

