Louisa County Public Schools faculty performs ‘Nice, Nice, Baby’

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Lousia County Public Schools shared a music video of their renditions of the song Ice, Ice, Baby titled Nice, Nice, Baby to celebrate the new school year.

The music video was shared on Facebook and YouTube feature faculty and teachers dancing and singing a rewritten, school-themed version of the song.

In past years teachers performed Don’t Stop Believin’ and Old Town Roads.

