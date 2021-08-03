‘It is brave of her’: Chesterfield gymnastics coach reacts to Simone Biles winning bronze medal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It was a comeback for Simone Biles in Tokyo as she got back on the balance beam, winning a bronze medal. A Central Virginia gymnastics coach says the medal is proof of her mental and physical strength.

“It was very brave of her to realize something isn’t right - ‘I need to pull out of this, it is not fair for me for feeling this way and doubting myself, I could get hurt,’” explained Alexander Wheat, a coach for Richmond Olympiad. “At the same time still supporting her team; to come back and win a bronze medal - that is pretty amazing.”

Wheat has more than 20 years of coaching experience and competed on the Ohio State University men’s gymnastics team. He says the last two weeks have been filled with excitement for the athletes at Richmond Olympiad.

“We have our Simone Biles torch up on our wall, and the lighting of the torch, we did our own on Friday,” said Wheat. “What the kids have gone through this year, as athletes especially, it is a nice break to have them come in and have something to look forward to.”

Wheat says Biles speaking about struggles with her mental health, suffering from the “twisties,” and ultimately making the decision to pull out of team finals shows she knows herself.

“I had that happen me one day. I was doing standing fulls one day and I ended up landing sideways; I didn’t know how I got there,” said Wheat. “You are in the air, you are doing complex combinations, you are changing direction in the air, and all of a sudden something doesn’t feel right - you are in the moment and you are going through a rotation, you start to pull in one direction, you start to get lost.”

Tuesday, Biles earned a bronze medal in the balance beam after spending days cheering her teammates on from the sidelines

“This definitely feels sweeter than Rio’s bronze medal on beam because I did a good beam routine,” Biles said.

Biles dismounted from the balance beam using a double-pike, which requires no twisting.

“She knows herself and that is important for any gymnast, any athlete. Know yourself. You know something is not working for you, something doesn’t feel right when you are doing a skill. It is important to express that. We don’t always see that as a coach,” said Wheat. “She is strong - not just physically but mentally, as well.”

