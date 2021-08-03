Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Officers were called to Mosby Court around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting.
Heavy police presence after two women shot in Richmond overnight
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
A couple has to pay $12,000 to remove close to half a million bees. (Source: Allan Lattanzi via...
Thousands of bees removed from home
World Chase tag is the ultimate test of 1-on-1 pursuit between athletes displaying...
World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement
AAPI heritage month historical marker contest
Northam announces five new historical highway markers for AAPI history