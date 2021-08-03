Healthcare Pros
Henrico garbage man continues to spread joy, now with mini replica of his truck

Darrel McNeil sits next to Bodhi, Carden and their new mini version of McNeil's garbage truck.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12′s Acts of Kindness has another beautiful update to a story that just keeps giving.

Back in April 2020, Henrico garbage man Darrel McNeil formed a special bond with the Albright boys, Bodhi and Carden.

Their mom Allie says, “They ask every morning if it’s garbage day. We start camping out at around 8:30 waiting for him, I have my coffee and they have their trucks and we wait for him.”

McNeil even bought the boys toy garbage trucks and gave the mom some coupons for ice cream.

NBC12 heard about the way Mr. Darrel was spreading joy, and to reward him for his infectious smile, bubbly personality and ability to make anyone’s day, Mr. Darrel was awarded with $300 and a gift card.

His joyfulness even earned him “Driver of the Year” from Waste Management.

To honor his hero, little Carden even dressed up as Mr. Darrel for Halloween, name tag and neon vest included.

More than a year later, the joy continues. A couple of days ago, Bodhi and Carden’s mom posted this picture on social media:

Mr. Darrel buys the boys a new truck
Mr. Darrel buys the boys a new truck(WWBT)

In it, you can see Mr. Darrel holding Carden, while Bodhi is sitting on their new and improved garbage truck.

The mom wrote, “I can’t even begin to tell you how excited these boys were to see their favorite superhero brought them a mini version of his truck. We love you, Mr. Darrel, Your kindness is unmatched.”

It really goes to show that one small act of kindness can really blossom into a lifelong friendship.

