Firefighters find man dead after Virginia house fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MATHEWS, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are looking into the death of a man whose body was found inside a house that caught fire.

News outlets report state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the fire occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Mathews area.

Police say an 80-year-old man was found dead inside the house.

Police could not confirm whether the man was alive before the blaze started, and there has been no word so far on what caused the fire.

Police did not release the man’s identity because officials have neither located nor notified his family.

