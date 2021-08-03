Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Fire condemns house in Petersburg

Petersburg Fire Chief confirmed the image was from the scene
Petersburg Fire Chief confirmed the image was from the scene(Petersburg Engine 2 and Truck 1's facebook, confirmed by Petersburg police)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Early Tuesday morning Petersburg Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a house.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Adams Street around 3:41 a.m. to find a one-story house on fire. By 4:11 a.m the fire was under control but the house was loss.

The fire department reported that no one was inside, but there were two dogs in a kennel behind the house that animal control rescued.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash

Latest News

Shaunel Dejuan Ball
Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
Richmond police vehicle
17-year-old suspect in Richmond homicide surrenders to police
Police officers are stepping up their patrols along Hull Street in Richmond and Chesterfield to...
Police increase patrols on Hull Street for ‘360 Blitz’
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Richmond couple arrested near US Capitol on firearm charges