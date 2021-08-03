Fire condemns house in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Early Tuesday morning Petersburg Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a house.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Adams Street around 3:41 a.m. to find a one-story house on fire. By 4:11 a.m the fire was under control but the house was loss.

The fire department reported that no one was inside, but there were two dogs in a kennel behind the house that animal control rescued.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.