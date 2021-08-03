Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

FBI agents used photos of young female office staff to lure predators, watchdog says

The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child...
The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department conducted an internal review on the FBI’s child sex trafficking investigations and found the agency used provocative photographs of young female bureau staffers on social media sites.

The practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work, agents did not get approval from supervisors and they did not document which sites had the photographs.

The FBI’s inspector general said this practice potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI’s executive assistant director said the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Officers were called to Mosby Court around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting.
Heavy police presence after two women shot in Richmond overnight
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

Community High School (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
RPS to push high school start times forward
This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US