Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Shaunel Dejuan Ball
Shaunel Dejuan Ball(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called to a home in the 7000 block of Alpha Court in the Salem Fields Subdivision.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

After investigating through the night, deputies obtained warrants for 34-year-old Shaunel Dejuan Ball, of Farnham, for malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after been convicted of a felony.

The sheriff’s office said Bell is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-582-7115.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash

Latest News

Police officers are stepping up their patrols along Hull Street in Richmond and Chesterfield to...
Police increase patrols on Hull Street for ‘360 Blitz’
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
‘It is brave of her’: Chesterfield gymnastics coach reacts to Simone Biles winning bronze medal
Vaccine
Vaccine mandate under consideration for City of Richmond employees
Petersburg Fire Chief confirmed the image was from the scene
Fire condemns house in Petersburg