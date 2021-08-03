Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called to a home in the 7000 block of Alpha Court in the Salem Fields Subdivision.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

After investigating through the night, deputies obtained warrants for 34-year-old Shaunel Dejuan Ball, of Farnham, for malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after been convicted of a felony.

The sheriff’s office said Bell is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-582-7115.

