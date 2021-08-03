Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police safely located missing man

Paul D. Brown
Paul D. Brown(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE: Paul Brown was safely located on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chesterfield police are looking for a man last seen by family members more than a week ago.

Paul D. Brown, a 32-year-old from Southshore Drive, was reported missing on July 28.

Family and friends say they haven’t heard from him since July 23.

Brown is described as a Black man, 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He’s described as having a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with additional information about Brown’s whereabouts are asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

You can also contact Crime Solvers through 804-748-0660 or the P3 app.

