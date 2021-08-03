Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Bidders spend a record $400K at Chincoteague pony auction

Chincoteague Island Ponies
Chincoteague Island Ponies(Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says the Chincoteague Island’s pony auction netted more than $400,000, a record for the annual event.

The Daily Times reports that although the pandemic forced organizers to cancel festivities and hold the auction online for a second year, fans of the famed ponies still supported the auction, which ended Thursday.

Bidders spent $420,150, including $3,200 on donated items like quilts and wind chimes.

The company says that’s an all time high, breaking a record $388,000 spent on ponies last year.

The money raised goes to the fire company, which is responsible for the ponies’ care.

