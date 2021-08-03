Bidders spend a record $400K at Chincoteague pony auction

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says the Chincoteague Island’s pony auction netted more than $400,000, a record for the annual event.

The Daily Times reports that although the pandemic forced organizers to cancel festivities and hold the auction online for a second year, fans of the famed ponies still supported the auction, which ended Thursday.

Bidders spent $420,150, including $3,200 on donated items like quilts and wind chimes.

The company says that’s an all time high, breaking a record $388,000 spent on ponies last year.

The money raised goes to the fire company, which is responsible for the ponies’ care.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.