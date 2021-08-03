Bicyclist sent to hospital after driver failed to yield, police say
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A bicyclist is recovering after a crash on Commonwealth Center Parkway, according to Chesterfield police.
Sergeant K. Rollins reported the crash between a bike and vehicle shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday via social media.
The rider was transported with injuries but is expected to survive.
Police say the driver was charged with failure to yield.
Photos show a dark blue sedan with front end damage on the passenger side.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.