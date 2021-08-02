Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days
Face mask
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts recommend masking up indoors as delta variant spreads

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends
Ways to save on Back-to-School shopping
Ways to save on Back-to-School shopping
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
The House Chamber of the Texas Capitol is shown in Austin. A group of the state's Republicans...
Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors