Woman charged with DUI after crash that injured multiple, including 3 children

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after police say she was involved in a crash that injured multiple people, including three children.

According to Virginia State Police, a car was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 around 2:12 a.m. on July 31 with two occupants outside the vehicle securing a load. That’s when another car ran off the road, striking the parked car.

One of the people outside the parked vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other person outside with him, a 17-year-old boy, was not injured.

The people inside the parked vehicle, a 35-year-old female, 7-year-old male, 4-year-old male and 17-year-old female were still wearing seat belts when hit and were taken to a hospital as well.

Police identified the driver of the car that ran off the road as Shana L. Temple, 29, who was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain control of the vehicle. She was wearing her seat belt and no injury was reported.

