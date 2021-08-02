Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Ways to save on Back-to-School shopping

Ways to save on Back-to-School shopping
Ways to save on Back-to-School shopping
By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On average, people sending children back into the classroom are going to spend about $800. That’s up $90 from last year according to BankRate. So how can you bring that number down?

First, look around your house for things you may already have.

It’s common for us to buy extras or have leftovers from last year that can certainly be used this year.

Search the sales flyers for the loss leaders. These are the super discounted items meant to get you through the door.

Every store has them and the items on sale will vary from week to week. Some things areas cheap as 25 cents.

And don’t forget the dollar store. You can find more expensive notebooks and markers there --for a buck.

Does your kid need a computer or an expensive calculator? You could save hundreds by purchasing a refurbished one.

Sites like eBay have several national brands and come with a 90 day warranty, 30 day returns and are backed by eBay’s 30 day money back guarantee.

If you want to stick local to buy your electronics, try a site like Offer Up, where people in your area can sell their refurbished or barely used items for much less than the retail price.

