VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 276, near Iron Horse Road, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. A 2019 Ford Ranger went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The driver, 69-year-old Joseph A. Monger Jr. of Elkton, died at the scene of the crash. Monger was not wearing a seatbelt.

