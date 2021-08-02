Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico

Christine Weston Chandler
Christine Weston Chandler(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia resident who was arrested in Henrico County is facing an incest charge would of Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it received information involving sex crimes against a family member who resides in the Ruckersville area on July 31.

The sheriff’s office said both the victim and suspect live in Greene County.

An investigation was conducted and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Aug. 1, Henrico police located and arrested the suspect, identified as Christine Weston Chandler.

Chandler was charged with incest.

Chandler is being held in jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jason Tooley with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-531-0866.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days

Latest News

Robbie Lee Kirby Jr.
Virginia man charged with hate crime following attack
Senator Joe Morrissey and small business owners gathered downtown to protest Virginia's ban on...
Sen. Joe Morrissey, small business owners protest skill games ban
JJ’s Makery is working to keep customers coming through the doors.
‘Keep on keeping on’: Church Hill bakery determined to stay open
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up...
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school