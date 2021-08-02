Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia resident who was arrested in Henrico County is facing an incest charge would of Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it received information involving sex crimes against a family member who resides in the Ruckersville area on July 31.

The sheriff’s office said both the victim and suspect live in Greene County.

An investigation was conducted and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Aug. 1, Henrico police located and arrested the suspect, identified as Christine Weston Chandler.

Chandler was charged with incest.

Chandler is being held in jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jason Tooley with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-531-0866.

