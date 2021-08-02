Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man drowned this afternoon on the Crystal Coast.

Emerald Isle Emergency Services got a call around 1:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Ocean Drive for a man in the water, according to a news release from the town.

Joshua Bishop, of Roanoke, Virginia was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards.

The town says the 36-year-old man was declared dead at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later.

Yellow flags were flying along the beach Monday as rip current risks were considered low.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Officers were called to Mosby Court around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting.
Heavy police presence after two women shot in Richmond overnight

Latest News

Karla Prince 2
Karla Complete Storm Coverage
Karla Storm Coverage 3
Super Tuesday: League of Women Voters
Super Tuesday: League of Women Voters
Karla Storm Coverage 1