Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia man charged with hate crime following attack

Robbie Lee Kirby Jr.
Robbie Lee Kirby Jr.(Staunton Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. - A Virginia man is in jail after police say he attacked another man after targeting the victim with a racial slur.

The News Leader of Staunton reports the Staunton Police Department says a 19-year-old Black man was the victim in the attack.

According to police, the suspect, Robbie Lee Kirby Jr., 41, of Lynchburg, had been free on bond after being charged in July with malicious wounding, but he is now facing a hate crime charge.

Police say a group of demonstrators in downtown Staunton were confronted by a man who uttered a racial slur before the attack.

Authorities say the man was punched in the head.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days

Latest News

Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Senator Joe Morrissey and small business owners gathered downtown to protest Virginia's ban on...
Sen. Joe Morrissey, small business owners protest skill games ban
JJ’s Makery is working to keep customers coming through the doors.
‘Keep on keeping on’: Church Hill bakery determined to stay open
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up...
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school