Va. group holding event for children in special education

(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia-based group is holding a community event in Lawrenceville to support children and families in special education.

The event is planned for Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brunswick Community Center, 207 North Main Street.

The event, hosted by Virginia group Speak For Me, will include resources and food and it is open to families, teachers and children.

There will be a chance to sign up for a support group that will begin in Sept. 2021.

