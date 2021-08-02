On This Day: The first U.S. census began

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 2, 1790, the first U.S. census began, fulfilling a mandate set by the U.S. Constitution.

It found that the young United States was made up of around 4 million people – though nearly 700,000 were enslaved.

New York City was the nation’s largest city with 33,000 people, closely followed by Philadelphia with 28,000.

Virginia’s 1790 census numbers remain unknown because the commonwealth’s records have never been found.

Many believe it was burned when the British torched Washington during the War of 1812, but another theory suggests the centuries-old document is laying around unidentified.

Take a deep dive into this mystery in this week’s episode of NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.