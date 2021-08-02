Healthcare Pros
Shooting leads to heavy police presence in Richmond overnight

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Beech Avenue around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a heavy police presence along Coalter Street in Richmond overnight after a reported shooting.

Officers were called to Mosby Court around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting.

At least one person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, but it’s not clear how seriously the people involved were hurt.

Police have not released any information on a suspect yet.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

