Shooting leads to heavy police presence in Richmond overnight
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a heavy police presence along Coalter Street in Richmond overnight after a reported shooting.
Officers were called to Mosby Court around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting.
At least one person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, but it’s not clear how seriously the people involved were hurt.
Police have not released any information on a suspect yet.
Anyone with information on what happened should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
