RRHA, community leaders update ‘unmanageable, ineffective’ housing barment policy

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority logo(Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA), along with the Richmond Police Department and Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney amended the housing authority’s barment policy to promote safe, family-friendly communities.

The RRHA’s policy update states that only individuals who engaged in criminal activity will be barred from visiting family and friends at RRHA housing communities for three years. After three years individuals names will automatically be removed from the barment list.

According to a press release, the old barment policy was unmanageable and ineffective because the list grew to be nearly 10,000 people. A committee was formed to revisit the RRHA’s barment policy to address challenges related to public safety, crime, truancy, violence, health, wellness and wholeness in RHHA’s communities.

“The RPD applauds the efforts of all agency partners in reviewing and updating the RRHA barment policy,” said Richmond Police Cheif, Gerald M. Smith.

The committee was comprised of members from Richmond police, state and federal law enforcement agencies, Richmond Public Schools, The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Virginia Department of Health and more.

“It takes the care and concern of strong and innovative partners working across disciplines to makes a difference in our communities,” said Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson. “RRHA appreciates the efforts and dedication of those on the Prevention and Intervention Steering Committee, and we look forward to many more successes in promoting safe, family-friendly public housing communities.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

