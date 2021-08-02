Healthcare Pros
RPS board meeting slated for Monday

The meeting will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.
The meeting will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School Board is holding an in-person meeting on Monday to discuss changing start times for high schools, plans for fall reopening and construction timelines for George Wythe High School.

The board is expected to discuss changes to high school schedules. Recently, the board approved changes to the schedule to reflect research indicating teens need more sleep and should start school later.

Now, the administration is proposing to delay the high school schedule by 15 minutes to allow more time between middle and high school bus routes.

“The Transportation Department feels this would help dramatically reduce late bus arrivals for HS students, particularly since we will be implementing new attendance zones for the first time this year,” the board’s agenda states.

The board will also discuss the upcoming fall semester, outlining work that needs to be done before safely reopening schools.

Facility upgrades, additional supplies, personnel and school-specific protocols are still needed in some areas.

The board will also give an update on construction plans for a new George Wythe High School.

The board still needs to decide on prototype designs, levels of certification and themes for the new building. The board would also need to determine if community amenities, like health clinics and libraries, will be included in the design.

Members are also expected to update the community on hiring processes for directors and managers for the project.

Read the full agenda at this link.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School and masks are required. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page and in-person comments will be accepted.

Written comments can be submitted before 1 p.m. on Monday via email to speakers@rvaschools.net.

