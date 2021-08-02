Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Route 301 crash closes lanes in Hanover, 2-3 hour delays

Traffic alert generic
Traffic alert generic(WALB)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle crash leaving both drivers seriously injured.

Two vehicles collided that the Chamberlayne Road and Crown Colony Parkway intersection.

An SUV traveling southbound was making a left turn on Crown Colony Parkway when a sedan traveling northbound collided with them. Police said there was no traffics signal at this intersection.

The drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment and at this time their injuries are nonlife-threatening.

Hanover County Sheriffs Office report that north of Shady Grove Road, Route 301 will be closed for two to three hours.

Hanover Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Hanover’s crash team is currently investigating the incident.

