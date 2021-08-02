Richmond Police search for robbery suspect
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a suspect in relation to a robbery.
The robbery occurred around 1 a.m. on July 21 when a man entered a business on the 700 block of East Main Street where he displayed a firearm, stole cash and a mobile phone.
The suspect fled the scene on foot into a nearby alley, and there were no injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at 804-646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
