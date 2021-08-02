Healthcare Pros
Police: Three men arrested in connection to Chesterfield murder

Left to right: Zhaquon L. Coleman, Maurice B. Lee and d Demitrius K. Waddey
Left to right: Zhaquon L. Coleman, Maurice B. Lee and d Demitrius K. Waddey(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three men have been arrested by Chesterfield County police in connection to a murder that occurred on July 3.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 4:11 a.m. on July 3 at the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard where they discovered a man, Ever Edgardo Flores Moya, 31, with a gunshot wound. Moya was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identify man killed in early morning shooting

Police arrested Maurice B. Lee, 18, Zhaquon L. Coleman, 21, and Detmitirus K. Waddey, 22, in connection to Moya’s killing.

Lee was arrested on July 28 and is charged with murder.

Coleman was arrest on July 16 and was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Waddey was arrested on July 18 and was charged with accessory after the fact in a felony case and credit card theft.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

