Police seek driver in hit-and-run that injured juvenile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the driver in a suspected hit-and-run that injured a juvenile.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. on July 16 to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a hit-and-run.

At the scene, officers found a boy who said they were hit by a vehicle heading southbound on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police said the vehicle stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door Toyota, with a possible Virginia license plate of UNJ-4366.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

