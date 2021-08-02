Police seek driver in hit-and-run that injured juvenile
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the driver in a suspected hit-and-run that injured a juvenile.
Police were called around 4:30 p.m. on July 16 to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a hit-and-run.
At the scene, officers found a boy who said they were hit by a vehicle heading southbound on Chamberlayne Avenue.
Police said the vehicle stopped briefly before leaving the scene.
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle is described as a white four-door Toyota, with a possible Virginia license plate of UNJ-4366.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
