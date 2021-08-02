News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Monday already, so here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help ease you into your workweek.

Get Outside!

Andrew says today will be the best weather of the week!

Get outside today if you can! pic.twitter.com/7pu4Bh8nqt — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) August 2, 2021

Temperatures will be remarkably cool for August, especially Tuesday-Thursday which could be in the 70s. See the full forecast here.

Overnight Breaking News

There was a heavy police presence along Coalter Street in Richmond overnight after a reported shooting.

CRIME ALERT: There was a heavy police presence in Richmond overnight after a reported shooting. https://t.co/SOwwfKxSkC — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) August 2, 2021

At least one person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, but it’s not clear how seriously the people involved were hurt.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

In Henrico, police are also working to find out who shot a man overnight.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Police in Henrico are working to find out who shot a man overnight. https://t.co/eshVtm0wmi — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) August 2, 2021

By the time officers arrived at the scene, a man had already been taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries are unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Henrico police.

$4 Billion in Federal Funding

That’s what lawmakers are set to meet about in Richmond Monday afternoon for a short special session.

They will be meeting there in person for the first time since the 2020 regular session ended. Meetings since then have taken place virtually or in special event centers because of the pandemic.

Governor Northam’s plan includes $350 million for small business recovery, tourism and economic development, $700 million for universal broadband access plus $450 million for fund H-VAC projects in schools. But House Republicans

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Things are not looking good as more Central Virginia counties are seeing high levels of coronavirus transmission.

The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and Goochland with high levels of transmission. Click here to view the full map.

Almost all other areas are seeing substantial transmission, the areas in orange. This comes as nearly 10,000 new cases have been reported in Virginia in the last two weeks.

COVID Cases Check-in

The Virginia Department of Health no longer updates numbers over the weekend, but the numbers from Friday showed more than 1,100 new cases. The positivity rate is also now more than 5 percent.

Hospitalizations are also surging to levels not seen since the end of May.

The VDH says nearly 99% of the cases from the last two weeks are from unvaccinated Virginians and 100% of the hospitalizations and deaths were people who were not fully vaccinated.

COVID in Henrico Schools

As Hopewell families get ready for week two of school, officials are on high alert about the rise in COVID cases.

Three more students and a staff member tested positive, bringing the total to 10 since the start of school last week.

School officials say all cases were contracted outside of school.

In a new statement issued over the weekend, Hopewell Schools says any families that make the call to keep their child at home will get excused absences.

RPS School Board Meeting

Richmond Schools will have it’s first in-person school board meeting in more than a year Monday... and it’s a packed agenda.

They are set to discuss changing start times for high schools, plans for fall reopening and the construction timeline for a new George Wythe High School.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Middle School and masks are required. You can also watch live on the district’s Facebook page.

Rent Assistance

There is help available for Virginians at risk of losing their homes. Millions of dollars are left in the Virginia Rent Relief Program. To apply - click here.

James River Sewage Update

Water in the James River will be tested again as health officials continue to urge everyone to stay out of the water.

This comes days after a sewer main near River Road ruptured, releasing more than 300,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Tuckahoe Creek which connects directly to the James River.

Clean-up efforts in that area continued over the weekend. We are expecting to hear an update on the health advisory from the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday.

New Weather System Coming to a Cellphone Near You

Today, the National Weather Service will make a change to how it issues severe thunderstorm warnings.

It will now break down severe thunderstorm warnings into three different levels of threat to distinguish between high-impact and low-impact events. Severe thunderstorms will now be considered “destructive, considerable, and base” Find a full explanation here.

Olympics Update

A major update from Tokyo: Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final tomorrow.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

Biles and all-around gold medalist Suni Lee will both compete in the event.

This comes after Simone pulled out of the last three individual event finals and the team finals due to mental health concerns. Find more Olympics news here.

And check out the latest medal count here.

How We Got Here

If you haven’t already, check out NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here! It’s kind of a big deal...

Episode 5 of Season 5 came out this morning. We’ll take you back 28 years, to the day a tornado ripped through the tri-cities. Plus, a geeky look at the birth of the U.S. census, and why the British may be responsible for Virginia’s missing records:

You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Final Thought

“We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.