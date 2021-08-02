Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Multiple people killed in South Carolina shooting

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that multiple people were killed.

He didn’t say how many or give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days

Latest News

Lawmakers in Virginia’s Statehouse got right to it Monday to figure out how to spend $4.3...
Virginia lawmakers gavel in for start of General Assembly special session
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
Hopewell offers COVID-19 drive-thru testing appointments