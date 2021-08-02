Monday Forecast: Sunshine and low humidity. Best weather day of the week!
Starting out a COOL week for August
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be remarkably cool for August, especially Tuesday-Thursday which could be in the 70s
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. Low humidity and the best weather day of the week!
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a shower chance, especially southern VA. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible, especially South. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain likely at any point. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the low 70s.
