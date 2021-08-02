Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Sunshine and low humidity. Best weather day of the week!

Starting out a COOL week for August
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be remarkably cool for August, especially Tuesday-Thursday which could be in the 70s

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. Low humidity and the best weather day of the week!

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a shower chance, especially southern VA. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible, especially South. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain likely at any point. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days
Face mask
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts recommend masking up indoors as delta variant spreads

Latest News

Forecast: A few isolated storms possible tonight
Strong storms possible this evening. Best chance for severe storms lies south and east of...
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Sunday
Sunday Forecast: Heavy rain likely, with a severe storm threat
Sunday Forecast: After early morning rain/storms, a slight afternoon chance