Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash

Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the victim and charged a driver with driving under the influence in the Henrico crash that happened on Aug. 2.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:19 p.m. in the 4000 block of Carolina Avenue.

Police reported that Austin Matthews Daniel, 26, was driving north when he crossed over the yellow lines hitting a vehicle head-on traveling south.

The driver in the vehicle traveling south, Chadwick Cooper, 30, died at the scene.

Daniel was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.


The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:19 p.m. in the 4000 block of Carolina Avenue.(NBC12)

