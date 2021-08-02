Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hopewell offers COVID-19 drive-thru testing appointments

(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell, partnering with Crater Health District, is offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing by appointment only on Wednesday.

The event will be on Aug. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 400 Cavalier Square.

Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with the virus are encouraged to get tested.

To schedule an appointment call 804-862-8989.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

