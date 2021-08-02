Hopewell offers COVID-19 drive-thru testing appointments
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell, partnering with Crater Health District, is offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing by appointment only on Wednesday.
The event will be on Aug. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 400 Cavalier Square.
Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with the virus are encouraged to get tested.
To schedule an appointment call 804-862-8989.
