Henrico police working to find out who shot man overnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are working to find out who shot a man overnight.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Beech Avenue around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. By the time officers arrived, a man had already been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not say how seriously the victim was hurt and have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Henrico police.

