Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A groom in Louisiana allegedly shot a friend on his wedding day after suspecting the man was having an affair with his new wife.

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 31 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway in New Orleans.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, had just left his own wedding in Kenner and was headed back home. He was in a car with his new bride and a male friend. The trio became stuck in traffic on I-10 due to a car crash.

Jones, according to Tregre, began accusing his new wife of having an affair with his friend. Jones then got out of the car, still wearing his tuxedo, shot the male friend in the leg, and fired at another car also stuck in traffic, striking one person in the hand.

Jones’ wife stopped an ambulance and was able to take cover inside.

The two victims were transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans and are in stable condition.

Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

While stuck in traffic, witnesses took to social media to post their first-hand accounts of the events.

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter.”

Im currently sitting in this mess as well. Yes this is real!!! There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and...

Posted by Brian Chappell Jr on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Cheri Faucheux posted that the suspect and a woman with him appeared to be dressed in a tuxedo and a wedding dress.

“So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in the traffic and started fighting,” Faucheux said. “So the groom gets out of the car and starts shooting other people in their cars in the traffic.”

So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in...

Posted by Cheri Faucheux on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Last night, DOTD gave notice around 1 a.m. that I-10 westbound was closed due to the incident.

Thank you Lord for watching over me and my babies on that bonnet carre spillway after sitting in traffic for over 3 hours due to a shooting & a couple accidents 😩 We made it home safely🙏🏾

Posted by Corchelle A. Walker on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Viewers tell Fox 8 that the incident occurred around mile marker 211 where traffic had slowed due to congestion after 11 p.m.

I was stuck on the spillway last night for 3 hours. So there was a car accident. The car right behind the car accident...

Posted by Brad Meinke on Sunday, August 1, 2021

